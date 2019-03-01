ND looks to end streak vs Louisville

Notre Dame (13-15, 3-12) vs. Louisville (18-11, 9-7) KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville looks to extend Notre Dame’s conference losing streak to five games. Notre Dame’s last ACC…

Notre Dame (13-15, 3-12) vs. Louisville (18-11, 9-7)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville looks to extend Notre Dame’s conference losing streak to five games. Notre Dame’s last ACC win came against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 69-59 on Feb. 10. Louisville lost 66-59 to Boston College on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Louisville’s Jordan Nwora has averaged 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while Dwayne Sutton has put up 10.5 points and seven rebounds. For the Fighting Irish, John Mooney has averaged 14 points and 10.8 rebounds while T.J. Gibbs has put up 13.7 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Christen Cunningham has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Louisville field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 62: Notre Dame is 0-10 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Louisville is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points.

WINNING WHEN: Louisville is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Cardinals are 10-11 when opponents score more than 62 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Notre Dame offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.5 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-lowest rate in the nation. The Louisville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 274th among Division I teams).

