NC State looks to sweep BC

North Carolina State (20-10, 8-9) vs. Boston College (14-15, 5-12) Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State goes for the season sweep over Boston College after…

North Carolina State (20-10, 8-9) vs. Boston College (14-15, 5-12)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State goes for the season sweep over Boston College after winning the previous matchup in Raleigh. The teams last met on Feb. 20, when Boston College made only nine free throws on 15 attempts while the Wolfpack went 22 for 26 on their way to a nine-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Boston College’s Ky Bowman has averaged 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and four assists while Nik Popovic has put up 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Wolfpack, Torin Dorn has averaged 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while C.J. Bryce has put up 11.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Bowman has had his hand in 44 percent of all Boston College field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Boston College is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Eagles are 6-15 when opponents score more than 66 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wolfpack. Boston College has 43 assists on 78 field goals (55.1 percent) over its past three matchups while North Carolina State has assists on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive North Carolina State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 22.6 percent of all possessions, the 25th-best rate in the nation. Boston College has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.8 percent through 29 games (ranking the Eagles 303rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.