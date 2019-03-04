N. Illinois seeks revenge on C. Michigan

Northern Illinois (13-16, 6-10) vs. Central Michigan (20-9, 9-7) McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois seeks revenge on Central Michigan after dropping the first matchup in DeKalb. The…

Northern Illinois (13-16, 6-10) vs. Central Michigan (20-9, 9-7)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois seeks revenge on Central Michigan after dropping the first matchup in DeKalb. The teams last went at it on Jan. 15, when the Chippewas outshot Northern Illinois 48.1 percent to 45.3 percent and made seven more 3-pointers en route to the 78-69 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Illinois’ Levi Bradley, Dante Thorpe and Lacey James have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 59 percent of all Huskies scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Larry Austin Jr. has directly created 48 percent of all Central Michigan field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 33 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Illinois is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 13-5 when scoring at least 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northern Illinois is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Huskies are 6-16 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Chippewas have averaged 26.8 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.