N. Dakota meets Nebraska Omaha in Summit League quarters

No. 7 seed North Dakota (12-17, 6-10) vs. No. 2 seed Nebraska Omaha (19-10, 13-3) Summit League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A…

No. 7 seed North Dakota (12-17, 6-10) vs. No. 2 seed Nebraska Omaha (19-10, 13-3)

Summit League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Summit League semifinals is on the line as North Dakota and Nebraska Omaha prepare to do battle. Nebraska Omaha won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 3, when the Mavericks outshot North Dakota 56.5 percent to 45.6 percent and had 10 fewer turnovers en route to the 18-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Nebraska Omaha’s Zach Jackson, Mitch Hahn and JT Gibson have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cortez Seales has accounted for 42 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last five games. Seales has 42 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: North Dakota is 6-0 when it limits opponents to 63 or fewer points, and 6-17 when opposing teams exceed 63 points. Nebraska Omaha is 11-0 when holding opponents to 74 points or fewer, and 8-10 whenever teams score more than 74 on the Mavericks.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Mavericks are 11-0 when they hold opposing teams to 74 points or fewer and 8-10 when opponents exceed 74 points. The Fighting Hawks are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 6-17 whenever opponents exceed 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska Omaha has committed a turnover on just 13.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 9.4 times per game this season and just 5.8 times per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.