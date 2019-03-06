N. Colorado looks for road win vs Southern Utah

Northern Colorado (20-9, 14-4) vs. Southern Utah (14-14, 9-10) Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks for its fourth straight win over Southern Utah at Centrum Arena. Southern…

Northern Colorado (20-9, 14-4) vs. Southern Utah (14-14, 9-10)

Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks for its fourth straight win over Southern Utah at Centrum Arena. Southern Utah’s last win at home against the Bears came on Dec. 29, 2012.

STEPPING UP: The electric Jordan Davis is averaging 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists to lead the charge for the Bears. Jonah Radebaugh is also a key contributor, putting up 10 points and six rebounds per game. The Thunderbirds have been led by Cameron Oluyitan, who is averaging 12.9 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Davis has had his hand in 42 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 39 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Southern Utah has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 78.1 points while giving up 69.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Thunderbirds have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bears. Southern Utah has 41 assists on 79 field goals (51.9 percent) over its past three outings while Northern Colorado has assists on 36 of 88 field goals (40.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Sky teams. The Thunderbirds have averaged 21.6 free throws per game this season.

