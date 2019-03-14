N. Colorado faces Southern Utah in Big Sky quarters

No. 7 seed Southern Utah (15-15, 10-11) vs. No. 2 seed Northern Colorado (21-10, 15-5) Big Sky Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, CenturyLink Arena, Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah is set to…

No. 7 seed Southern Utah (15-15, 10-11) vs. No. 2 seed Northern Colorado (21-10, 15-5)

Big Sky Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, CenturyLink Arena, Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah is set to match up against Northern Colorado in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky tournament. In the regular season, Northern Colorado won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last met on March 7, when the Bears outshot Southern Utah 43.4 percent to 40.8 percent and hit eight more 3-pointers en route to a 70-53 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Jordan Davis has averaged 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists to lead the way for the Bears. Jonah Radebaugh has paired with Davis and is putting up 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Thunderbirds have been led by Cameron Oluyitan, who is averaging 12.6 points and four rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Davis has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last five games. Davis has accounted for 41 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

BALL SECURITY: Southern Utah is 5-0 when it turns the ball over nine times or fewer and 10-15 when it exceeds nine turnovers. Northern Colorado is 14-0 when it records 12 or fewer turnovers and 7-10 when allowing any more than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big Sky teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

