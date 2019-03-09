Murray State faces Belmont in OVC finals

Murray State (26-4, 17-2) vs. Belmont (26-4, 17-2) Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Championship, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State is set to match up against Belmont in the Championship…

Murray State (26-4, 17-2) vs. Belmont (26-4, 17-2)

Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Championship, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State is set to match up against Belmont in the Championship of the OVC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 24, when the Bruins shot 53.2 percent from the field while holding Murray State to just 32.3 percent en route to a 79-66 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Belmont has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dylan Windler, Kevin McClain, Nick Muszynski and Grayson Murphy have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Bruins points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ja Morant has either made or assisted on 59 percent of all Murray State field goals over the last three games. Morant has 20 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bruins have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Racers. Belmont has 69 assists on 103 field goals (67 percent) over its previous three contests while Murray State has assists on 53 of 87 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Murray State offense has scored 83.5 points per game this season, ranking the Racers 11th among Division I teams. The Belmont defense has allowed 73.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 224th overall).

