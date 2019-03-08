Montana State looks to sweep Portland St.

Montana State (14-15, 11-8) vs. Portland State (15-15, 10-9) The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana State goes for the season sweep over Portland State after winning the previous matchup…

Montana State (14-15, 11-8) vs. Portland State (15-15, 10-9)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State goes for the season sweep over Portland State after winning the previous matchup in Bozeman. The teams last played each other on Jan. 3, when the Bobcats shot 53.6 percent from the field while holding Portland State’s shooters to just 44.1 percent en route to a 10-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Holland Woods has put up 15 points and 5.4 assists to lead the way for the Vikings. Sal Nuhu has paired with Woods and is producing 9.9 points, seven rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. The Bobcats have been led by Tyler Hall, who is averaging 20.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Harald Frey has had his hand in 50 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. Frey has 22 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Montana State is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 68 or fewer points, and 9-15 when opposing teams exceed 68 points. Portland State is 7-0 when holding opponents to 65 points or fewer, and 8-15 whenever teams score more than 65 on the Vikings.

TWO STREAKS: Montana State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 77.3 points and allowing 84.3 points during those contests. Portland State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 81.9 points while giving up 71.4.

SECOND CHANCES: Portland State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.2 percent this year. That rate is ranked first in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Montana State stands at just 26.3 percent (ranked 257th).

