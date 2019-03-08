Montana looks to sweep Sac State

Montana (22-8, 15-4) vs. Sacramento State (14-14, 8-11) The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana goes for the season sweep over Sacramento State after winning the previous matchup in Missoula.…

Montana (22-8, 15-4) vs. Sacramento State (14-14, 8-11)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana goes for the season sweep over Sacramento State after winning the previous matchup in Missoula. The teams last played each other on Jan. 3, when the Grizzlies outshot Sacramento State from the field 54.4 percent to 38.2 percent and made 10 more 3-pointers en route to the 31-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The play-making Marcus Graves is averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists to lead the way for the Hornets. Joshua Patton has complemented Graves and is maintaining an average of 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Grizzlies have been led by Sayeed Pridgett, who is averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Graves has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Sacramento State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Montana’s Manuel has attempted 115 3-pointers and connected on 43.5 percent of them, and is 8 for 20 over the past five games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hornets have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Grizzlies. Sacramento State has an assist on 49 of 72 field goals (68.1 percent) over its past three outings while Montana has assists on 44 of 79 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT STATE: Sacramento State has held opposing teams to 68.9 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big Sky teams.

