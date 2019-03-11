Monmouth, Iona meet in MAAC finals

No. 6 seed Monmouth (14-20, 13-8) vs. No. 1 seed Iona (16-15, 14-6) Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney Championship, Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth is set to match…

No. 6 seed Monmouth (14-20, 13-8) vs. No. 1 seed Iona (16-15, 14-6)

Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney Championship, Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth is set to match up against Iona in the Championship of the MAAC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Jan. 20, when the Hawks shot 43.3 percent from the field while holding Iona’s shooters to just 41.1 percent en route to the two-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Iona’s Rickey McGill has averaged 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and five assists while E.J. Crawford has put up 18 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Hawks, Ray Salnave has averaged 12.2 points and four rebounds while Deion Hammond has put up 11.9 points.

SOLID SALNAVE: Salnave has connected on 30.3 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gaels have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Hawks. Iona has 36 assists on 79 field goals (45.6 percent) across its previous three games while Monmouth has assists on 28 of 87 field goals (32.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona is rated second among MAAC teams with an average of 76.7 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

