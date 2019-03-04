Minnesota looks to knock off No. 11 Purdue

No. 11 Purdue (22-7, 15-3) vs. Minnesota (18-11, 8-10) Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Purdue looks to give Minnesota its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Minnesota’s last win…

No. 11 Purdue (22-7, 15-3) vs. Minnesota (18-11, 8-10)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Purdue looks to give Minnesota its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Minnesota’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes 92-87 on Jan. 27. Purdue has moved up to No. 11 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Illinois and Ohio State last week.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy has averaged 14.6 points and 11.7 rebounds while Amir Coffey has put up 15.2 points. For the Boilermakers, Carsen Edwards has averaged 23.5 points while Ryan Cline has put up 11.7 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Coffey has accounted for 41 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Golden Gophers are 14-0 when they score at least 69 points and 4-11 when they fall shy of that total. The Boilermakers are 17-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or worse, and 5-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

BEHIND THE ARC: Purdue’s Cline has attempted 209 3-pointers and connected on 41.1 percent of them, and is 5 of 19 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Purdue offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-lowest rate in the nation. The Minnesota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 288th among Division I teams).

