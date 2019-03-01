Middle Tenn. seeks revenge on Rice

Middle Tennessee (9-19, 6-9) vs. Rice (11-17, 6-9) Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice goes for the season sweep over Middle Tennessee after winning the previous matchup in Houston. The teams…

Middle Tennessee (9-19, 6-9) vs. Rice (11-17, 6-9)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice goes for the season sweep over Middle Tennessee after winning the previous matchup in Houston. The teams last met on Jan. 24, when the Owls outshot Middle Tennessee 46.3 percent to 40 percent and made 12 more foul shots on their way to the 11-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Middle Tennessee’s Antonio Green, Karl Gamble and James Hawthorne have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Blue Raiders scoring over the last five games.

ACCURATE ANTONIO: Green has connected on 36.9 percent of the 263 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 35 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Middle Tennessee is 0-15 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 9-4 when scoring at least 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Blue Raiders. Rice has 30 assists on 66 field goals (45.5 percent) over its past three outings while Middle Tennessee has assists on 37 of 86 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Owls have averaged 22.8 free throws per game this season.

