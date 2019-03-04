Miami looks to extend streak vs Pitt

Pittsburgh (12-17, 2-14) vs. Miami (12-16, 4-12) Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Pittsburgh. In its last five…

Pittsburgh (12-17, 2-14) vs. Miami (12-16, 4-12)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Pittsburgh. In its last five wins against the Panthers, Miami has won by an average of 12 points. Pittsburgh’s last win in the series came on Feb. 5, 2014, a 59-55 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Miami has been fueled by senior leadership while Pittsburgh has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors Anthony Lawrence II, Ebuka Izundu and Zach Johnson have collectively scored 48 percent percent of Miami’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Xavier Johnson, Trey McGowens and Au’Diese Toney have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this year.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Lawrence has accounted for 48 percent of all Miami field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Pittsburgh is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 12-6 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Pittsburgh has dropped its last 10 road games, scoring 63.7 points and allowing 73.6 points during those contests. Miami has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69 points while giving up 58.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh has attempted more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Panthers have averaged 24.1 free throws per game, but that total has dropped to 20.4 over their 12-game losing streak.

