Memphis faces Tulane in AAC tourney

No. 12 seed Tulane (4-26, 0-18) vs. No. 5 seed Memphis (19-12, 11-7) American Athletic Conference Tournament First Round, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Tulane is set to face Memphis in…

No. 12 seed Tulane (4-26, 0-18) vs. No. 5 seed Memphis (19-12, 11-7)

American Athletic Conference Tournament First Round, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane is set to face Memphis in the first round of the AAC tournament. In the regular season, Memphis won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last met on Feb. 20, when the Tigers outshot Tulane 48.1 percent to 38 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to a 102-76 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Memphis has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Tulane has depended on freshmen. Seniors Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Tyler Harris, Raynere Thornton and Kareem Brewton Jr. have combined to account for 74 percent of all Memphis scoring this season and 81 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen Caleb Daniels, Connor Crabtree and Kevin Zhang have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 53 percent of all Green Wave points over their last five.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Martin has made or assisted on 53 percent of all Memphis field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Tulane is 0-23 when scoring fewer than 76 points and 4-3 when scoring at least 76.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Memphis is a perfect 8-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 11-12 when fewer than five Tigers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Memphis offense has scored 81.3 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 25th among Division 1 teams. The Tulane defense has allowed 77.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 273rd).

