Maryland faces Nebraska in Big Ten 2nd round

Nebraska and Maryland are prepared to square off in the second round of the Big Ten tourney.

No. 13 seed Nebraska (17-15, 7-14) vs. No. 5 seed Maryland (22-9, 13-7)

Big Ten Tourney Second Round, United Center, Chicago; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska and Maryland are prepared to square off in the second round of the Big Ten tourney. In the regular season, Maryland won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last met on Feb. 6, when the Terrapins shot 37.9 percent from the field while holding Nebraska to just 21.1 percent on their way to the 60-45 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Maryland’s Bruno Fernando has averaged 14 points and 10.5 rebounds while Anthony Cowan Jr. has put up 15.9 points and 4.3 assists. For the Cornhuskers, James Palmer Jr. has averaged 19.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while Isaiah Roby has put up 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JAMES: Palmer has connected on 31.6 percent of the 187 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Nebraska is a perfect 8-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Cornhuskers are 9-15 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

BEHIND THE ARC: Nebraska’s Glynn Watson Jr. has attempted 180 3-pointers and connected on 38.3 percent of them, and is 13 for 27 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 10th-lowest rate in the nation. The Maryland defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 352nd among Division I teams).

