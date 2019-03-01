Loyola-Chicago seeks revenge on Bradley

Bradley (17-13, 9-8) vs. Loyola of Chicago (18-12, 11-6) Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago seeks revenge on Bradley after dropping the first matchup in Peoria. The…

Bradley (17-13, 9-8) vs. Loyola of Chicago (18-12, 11-6)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago seeks revenge on Bradley after dropping the first matchup in Peoria. The teams last played each other on Feb. 13, when the Braves shot 46 percent from the field while holding Loyola of Chicago’s shooters to just 44 percent en route to a seven-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Elijah Childs and Darrell Brown have led the Braves. Childs is averaging 12.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while Brown is putting up 15 points per game. The Ramblers have been led by Cameron Krutwig and Marques Townes, who have combined to score 30.5 points per outing.

EFFICIENT ELIJAH: Childs has connected on 22 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 2 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Braves have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Ramblers. Loyola of Chicago has an assist on 29 of 71 field goals (40.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Bradley has assists on 38 of 69 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 60.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Ramblers sixth among Division I teams. The Bradley offense has averaged 67.5 points through 30 games (ranked 257th, nationally).

