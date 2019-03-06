Little Rock looks to end streak vs La.-Lafeyette

Louisiana-Lafayette (17-12, 8-8) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (10-19, 5-11) Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks to extend Arkansas-Little Rock’s conference losing streak to five games. Arkansas-Little Rock’s last…

Louisiana-Lafayette (17-12, 8-8) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (10-19, 5-11)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks to extend Arkansas-Little Rock’s conference losing streak to five games. Arkansas-Little Rock’s last Sun Belt win came against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks 56-52 on Feb. 14. Louisiana-Lafayette fell 90-80 at home to Appalachian State on Sunday.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Jakeenan Gant, Marcus Stroman and Jerekius Davis have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Ragin’ Cajuns points over the last five games.

GIFTED GANT: Gant has connected on 35.2 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Trojans are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 62 points or fewer and 5-19 when opponents exceed 62 points. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 6-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 11-12 when they fall short of that total.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trojans have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Ragin’ Cajuns. Arkansas-Little Rock has 42 assists on 76 field goals (55.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Louisiana-Lafayette has assists on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Louisiana-Lafayette offense has scored 81.9 points per game this season, ranking the Ragin’ Cajuns 21st among Division I teams. The Arkansas-Little Rock defense has allowed 75.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 246th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.