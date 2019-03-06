Lehigh and Army meet in Patriot League quarters

No. 6 seed Army (13-18, 8-10) vs. No. 3 seed Lehigh (19-10, 12-6) Patriot League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army and Lehigh are set to do…

No. 6 seed Army (13-18, 8-10) vs. No. 3 seed Lehigh (19-10, 12-6)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army and Lehigh are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League tournament. In the regular season, Lehigh won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played each other on Feb. 20, when the Mountain Hawks outshot Army 50 percent to 41.1 percent and hit 13 more free throws en route to a 91-81 victory.

STEPPING UP: Juniors Matt Wilson and Tommy Funk have led the Black Knights. M. Wilson has averaged 13.6 points and 8.8 rebounds while Funk has put up 12.3 points and 6.1 assists per game. The Mountain Hawks have been led by Kyle Leufroy and Jordan Cohen. Leufroy has averaged 14 points and 5.2 rebounds while Cohen has put up 13.1 points per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Funk has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Army field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Lehigh is 0-5 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 19-5 when it scores at least 72.

WINNING WHEN: Lehigh is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Mountain Hawks are 10-10 when opponents score more than 72 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Lehigh is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an average of 80.3 points per game.

