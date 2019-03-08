Lamar looks to extend streak vs McNeese St.

McNeese State (9-21, 5-12) vs. Lamar (18-12, 11-6) Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks for its eighth straight conference win against McNeese State. Lamar’s last Southland loss came against…

McNeese State (9-21, 5-12) vs. Lamar (18-12, 11-6)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks for its eighth straight conference win against McNeese State. Lamar’s last Southland loss came against the Abilene Christian Wildcats 75-64 on Feb. 6. McNeese State fell short in a 59-50 game to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Josh Nzeakor, Nick Garth, Jordan Hunter and V.J. Holmes have collectively accounted for 58 percent of Lamar’s scoring this season. For McNeese State, James Harvey, Jarren Greenwood and Trey Touchet have combined to score 35 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Cowboys points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Garth has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Lamar field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: McNeese State is 0-18 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 9-3 when scoring at least 72.

BEHIND THE ARC: McNeese State’s Harvey has made 35.6 percent of his 219 3-point attempts this season, and is 10 for 21 over the last three games. For Lamar, Garth has connected on 37.7 percent of his 199 attempts from deep and is 14 for 26 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23 percent of all possessions, which is the 19th-highest rate in the country. The McNeese State offense has turned the ball over on 21.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 319th among Division I teams).

