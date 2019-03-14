La. Tech, ODU meet in CUSA quarters

No. 8 seed Louisiana Tech (20-12, 10-9) vs. No. 1 seed Old Dominion (23-8, 13-5) Conference USA Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech…

No. 8 seed Louisiana Tech (20-12, 10-9) vs. No. 1 seed Old Dominion (23-8, 13-5)

Conference USA Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech is set to match up against Old Dominion in the quarterfinals of the CUSA tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 17, when the Monarchs shot 44.8 percent from the field while limiting Louisiana Tech to just 38.5 percent en route to a 64-63 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Old Dominion’s Ahmad Caver, B.J. Stith and Xavier Green have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 68 percent of all Monarchs points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Caver has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Old Dominion field goals over the last three games. Caver has accounted for 13 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Monarchs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Old Dominion has an assist on 33 of 59 field goals (55.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Louisiana Tech has assists on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Old Dominion has held opposing teams to 61.2 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

