Kent State meets C. Michigan in MAC quarters

No. 5 seed Central Michigan (22-10, 11-8) vs. No. 4 seed Kent State (22-9, 11-7) Mid-American Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

No. 5 seed Central Michigan (22-10, 11-8) vs. No. 4 seed Kent State (22-9, 11-7)

Mid-American Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan and Kent State are prepared to match up in the quarterfinals of the MAC tournament. The only regular season meeting came on Feb. 19, when the Chippewas outshot Kent State from the field 50 percent to 39.3 percent and made eight more 3-pointers en route to the 10-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Kent State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Philip Whittington, Jalen Avery, C.J. Williamson and Akiean Frederick have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 43 percent of all Golden Flashes points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Larry Austin Jr. has had his hand in 58 percent of all Central Michigan field goals over the last three games. Austin has 23 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Kent State is a perfect 13-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Golden Flashes are 9-9 when opponents score more than 69 points.

FLOOR SPACING: Kent State’s Avery has attempted 188 3-pointers and connected on 33.5 percent of them, and is 7 for 24 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Chippewas have averaged 26.3 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

