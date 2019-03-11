Jackson St. faces Alabama St. in SWAC quarters

No. 6 seed Alabama State (11-18, 9-9) vs. No. 3 seed Jackson State (13-18, 10-8) Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State and Jackson State…

No. 6 seed Alabama State (11-18, 9-9) vs. No. 3 seed Jackson State (13-18, 10-8)

Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State and Jackson State are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the SWAC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on March 9, when the Tigers shot 47.3 percent from the field while holding Alabama State to just 40 percent en route to the 82-70 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Reginald Gee and Jacoby Ross have led the Hornets. Gee is averaging 13.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while J. Ross is putting up 12.9 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Chris Howell and Venjie Wallis. Howell has averaged 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while Wallis has put up 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

GIFTED GEE: Gee has connected on 40.2 percent of the 117 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 74.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Jackson State is 0-11 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 13-7 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Alabama State is a perfect 7-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Hornets are 4-18 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama State as a team has made seven 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among SWAC teams.

