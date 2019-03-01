IUPUI looks to sweep Oakland

IUPUI (16-14, 8-9) vs. Oakland (14-16, 10-7) Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland seeks revenge on IUPUI after dropping the first matchup in Indianapolis. The teams last faced each…

IUPUI (16-14, 8-9) vs. Oakland (14-16, 10-7)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland seeks revenge on IUPUI after dropping the first matchup in Indianapolis. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 24, when the Jaguars outshot Oakland from the field 42.9 percent to 40 percent and made 10 more free throws en route to a two-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Oakland’s Xavier Hill-Mais, Jaevin Cumberland and Brad Brechting have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Golden Grizzlies points over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JUSTICE: Camron Justice has connected on 35.5 percent of the 234 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 27 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-12 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 14-4 when it scores at least 75.

TWO STREAKS: IUPUI has dropped its last four road games, scoring 75.3 points and allowing 78.8 points during those contests. Oakland is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 88 points while giving up 71.7.

DID YOU KNOW: IUPUI has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.4 percent, ranking the Jaguars 20th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Oakland stands at just 25.6 percent (ranked 274th).

