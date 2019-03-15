Iowa State, Kansas State meet in Big 12 semis

Iowa State (21-11, 10-9) vs. Kansas State (25-7, 15-4) Big 12 Conference Tourney Semifinals, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State is set to face Iowa State with the…

Iowa State (21-11, 10-9) vs. Kansas State (25-7, 15-4)

Big 12 Conference Tourney Semifinals, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State is set to face Iowa State with the winner earning its place in the Big 12 championship game. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 16, when the Cyclones outshot Kansas State from the field 52.7 percent to 42 percent and hit nine more 3-pointers en route to the 78-64 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Barry Brown Jr., Dean Wade, Kamau Stokes and Makol Mawien have collectively accounted for 64 percent of Kansas State’s scoring this season. For Iowa State, Marial Shayok, Michael Jacobson and Nick Weiler-Babb have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Iowa State is 0-7 when it allows at least 75 points and 21-4 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cyclones. Kansas State has an assist on 47 of 75 field goals (62.7 percent) over its past three games while Iowa State has assists on 38 of 82 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Kansas State has held opposing teams to 59.1 points per game this season, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

