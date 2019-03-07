Iowa State faces tough test vs No. 8 Texas Tech

No. 8 Texas Tech (25-5, 13-4) vs. Iowa State (20-10, 9-8) James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Texas Tech presents a tough challenge for Iowa State. Iowa…

No. 8 Texas Tech (25-5, 13-4) vs. Iowa State (20-10, 9-8)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Texas Tech presents a tough challenge for Iowa State. Iowa State has won four of its six games against ranked opponents this season. Texas Tech has won its last eight games against conference opponents.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Marial Shayok, Michael Jacobson and Nick Weiler-Babb have combined to score 50 percent of Iowa State’s points this season. For Texas Tech, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens and Brandone Francis have combined to score 35 percent of the team’s points this season.

JUMPING FOR JARRETT: Jarrett Culver has connected on 32.8 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Iowa State is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 20-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK SCORING: Texas Tech has won its last three road games, scoring 75 points, while allowing 56.7 per game.

TOUGH TECH D: Texas Tech has held opposing teams to 58.2 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

