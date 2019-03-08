Rutgers (14-15, 7-12) vs. Indiana (16-14, 7-12) Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 11 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Indiana seeks revenge on Rutgers after dropping the first matchup in Piscataway. The teams last played each other…

Rutgers (14-15, 7-12) vs. Indiana (16-14, 7-12)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana seeks revenge on Rutgers after dropping the first matchup in Piscataway. The teams last played each other on Jan. 30, when the Scarlet Knights shot 41.1 percent from the field while holding Indiana’s shooters to just 35 percent en route to an eight-point victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Rutgers has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Eugene Omoruyi, Montez Mathis, Ron Harper Jr. and Myles Johnson have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Scarlet Knights points over the team’s last five games.

EFFECTIVE EUGENE: Omoruyi has connected on 31.1 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 70.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Scarlet Knights have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Hoosiers. Indiana has 42 assists on 85 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Rutgers has assists on 40 of 80 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Indiana’s offense has turned the ball over 12.7 times per game this year, but is averaging 9.3 turnovers over its last three games.

