Idaho State looks to end streak vs N. Colorado

Idaho State (9-16, 5-11) vs. Northern Colorado (19-9, 13-4)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks to extend Idaho State’s conference losing streak to five games. Idaho State’s last Big Sky win came against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 81-79 on Feb. 7. Northern Colorado is coming off an 85-61 home win over Weber State on Thursday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Northern Colorado’s Jordan Davis has averaged 23.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Jonah Radebaugh has put up 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Bengals, Brandon Boyd has averaged 15 points while Balint Mocsan has put up 11.5 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last five games. Davis has accounted for 39 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Northern Colorado has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 60.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bengals have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Northern Colorado has an assist on 39 of 91 field goals (42.9 percent) over its past three outings while Idaho State has assists on 34 of 79 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Idaho State and Northern Colorado are ranked at the top of the Big Sky when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Bengals are ranked second in the conference with 9.6 3-pointers made per game this season while the Bears are ranked first with 9.6 per game.

