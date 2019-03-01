Idaho looks to end streak vs Sac State

Sacramento State (13-13, 7-10) vs. Idaho (4-24, 1-16) Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to 15 games. Idaho’s…

Sacramento State (13-13, 7-10) vs. Idaho (4-24, 1-16)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to 15 games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win came against the Eastern Washington Eagles 74-71 on Jan. 3. Sacramento State snuck past Eastern Washington by three points on the road in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Idaho’s Trevon Allen has averaged 13.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while Jared Rodriguez has put up 10.7 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Hornets, Marcus Graves has averaged 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists while Joshua Patton has put up 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Graves has been directly responsible for 56 percent of all Sacramento State field goals over the last three games. Graves has 16 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Idaho has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 61.2 points while giving up 74.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hornets have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Vandals. Idaho has 40 assists on 67 field goals (59.7 percent) across its past three outings while Sacramento State has assists on 41 of 68 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Sacramento State has held opposing teams to 68 points per game, the lowest figure among all Big Sky teams.

