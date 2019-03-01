HBU seeks revenge on McNeese St.

McNeese State (9-19, 5-10) vs. Houston Baptist (10-16, 6-9) Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State goes for the season sweep over Houston Baptist after winning the previous matchup in Lake…

McNeese State (9-19, 5-10) vs. Houston Baptist (10-16, 6-9)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State goes for the season sweep over Houston Baptist after winning the previous matchup in Lake Charles. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 26, when the Cowboys shot 47.1 percent from the field while holding Houston Baptist’s shooters to just 41.5 percent en route to the six-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: McNeese State’s James Harvey, Jarren Greenwood and Trey Touchet have combined to score 34 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Cowboys scoring over the last five games.

DOMINANT DUBOSE: Ian DuBose has connected on 44.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.6 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Huskies are 0-6 when they score 68 points or fewer and 10-10 when they exceed 68 points. The Cowboys are 0-16 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 9-3 on the season, otherwise.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: McNeese State’s Harvey has attempted 206 3-pointers and connected on 35.9 percent of them, and is 11 of 32 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston Baptist offense has scored 81.3 points per game this season, ranking the Huskies 25th among Division 1 teams. The McNeese State defense has allowed 74.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 221st).

