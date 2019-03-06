Hawaii looks to sweep UC Davis

Hawaii (16-12, 7-7) vs. UC Davis (11-17, 7-7) The Pavilion, Davis, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis seeks revenge on Hawaii after dropping the first matchup in Honolulu. The teams last faced…

Hawaii (16-12, 7-7) vs. UC Davis (11-17, 7-7)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis seeks revenge on Hawaii after dropping the first matchup in Honolulu. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 26, when the Rainbow Warriors shot 55.8 percent from the field while limiting UC Davis to just 40 percent en route to an 80-60 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The do-everything TJ Shorts II has averaged 14.2 points, five rebounds and 4.2 assists to lead the way for the Aggies. Complementing Shorts is Siler Schneider, who is putting up 10.7 points per game. The Rainbow Warriors are led by Jack Purchase, who is averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JACK: Purchase has connected on 38.9 percent of the 185 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Hawaii is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 16-4 when scoring at least 64.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Hawaii’s Eddie Stansberry has attempted 204 3-pointers and connected on 35.8 percent of them, and is 7 for 21 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii as a team has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big West teams.

