Hartford faces UMBC in America East semis

No. 4 seed Hartford (18-14, 11-6) vs. No. 3 seed Maryland-Baltimore County (20-12, 12-5) America East Conference Tourney Semifinals, UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County is set to face…

No. 4 seed Hartford (18-14, 11-6) vs. No. 3 seed Maryland-Baltimore County (20-12, 12-5)

America East Conference Tourney Semifinals, UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County is set to face Hartford with a spot in the America East championship game on the line. Hartford swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 6, when Maryland-Baltimore County made only 11 free throws on 16 attempts while the Hawks hit 22 of 28 en route to a 70-61 victory.

STEPPING UP: The Hawks are led by seniors J.R. Lynch and George Blagojevic. Lynch is averaging 16.4 points and 2.2 steals while Blagojevic is accounting for 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest. The Retrievers have been led by Joe Sherburne and KJ Jackson, who are scoring 14.1 and 12.5 per game, respectively.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Lynch has accounted for 40 percent of all Hartford field goals over the last three games. Lynch has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Hartford has won its last four road games, scoring 77.8 points and allowing 65 points during those contests. Maryland-Baltimore County has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 63.3 points while giving up 57.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Retrievers. Maryland-Baltimore County has an assist on 27 of 66 field goals (40.9 percent) across its past three outings while Hartford has assists on 47 of 84 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford is ranked second among America East teams with an average of 74.8 points per game. The Hawks have averaged 78.8 points per game over their last five games.

