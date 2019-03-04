Hampton meets Longwood in Big South tourney

No. 9 seed Longwood (15-16, 5-11) vs. No. 8 seed Hampton (14-15, 9-7) Big South Conference Tourney First Round, Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Longwood is set to take…

No. 9 seed Longwood (15-16, 5-11) vs. No. 8 seed Hampton (14-15, 9-7)

Big South Conference Tourney First Round, Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood is set to take on Hampton in the opening round of the Big South tourney. In the regular season, Hampton won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played on Feb. 21, when the Pirates outshot Longwood 43.9 percent to 39.6 percent and recorded eight fewer turnovers on the way to an 86-66 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Hampton’s Kalin Fisher, Akim Mitchell and Trevond Barnes have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Pirates scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jermaine Marrow has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 46 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Hampton is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Pirates are 7-15 when opponents score more than 66 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lancers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Pirates. Hampton has an assist on 43 of 92 field goals (46.7 percent) over its past three outings while Longwood has assists on 28 of 59 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hampton offense is ranked 20th overall by scoring 82 points per game this year. Longwood has only averaged 69.6 points per game, which ranks 243rd.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.