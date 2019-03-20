Gumbs-Frater lifts Coastal Carolina past Howard 81-72 in CBI

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tyrell Gumbs-Frater had 22 points as Coastal Carolina beat Howard 81-72 in the College Basketball Invitational first round on Wednesday night. Zac Cuthbertson had 18 points for Coastal Carolina (16-16). Ebrima…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tyrell Gumbs-Frater had 22 points as Coastal Carolina beat Howard 81-72 in the College Basketball Invitational first round on Wednesday night.

Zac Cuthbertson had 18 points for Coastal Carolina (16-16). Ebrima Dibba added 13 points.

Charles Williams had 17 points for the Bison (17-17). RJ Cole added 14 points. Kyle Foster had 10 points.

