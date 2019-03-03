Grambling St. looks to end streak vs MVSU

Grambling State (13-15, 7-8) vs. Mississippi Valley State (6-24, 4-12) Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State looks to extend Grambling State’s conference losing streak to five games.…

Grambling State (13-15, 7-8) vs. Mississippi Valley State (6-24, 4-12)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State looks to extend Grambling State’s conference losing streak to five games. Grambling State’s last SWAC win came against the Alcorn State Braves 65-53 on Feb. 11. Mississippi Valley State is coming off a 60-57 win at home over Jackson State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Mississippi Valley State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dante Scott, Jordan Evans, Gregory Jones-Rollins and Emmanuel Ejeh have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Delta Devils points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ivy Smith Jr. has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Grambling State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Mississippi Valley State is 0-19 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 6-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 68.7 points while giving up 61.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Grambling State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.3 percent, the 14th-best mark in the country. Mississippi Valley State has allowed opponents to shoot 46 percent from the field through 30 games (ranked 296th).

