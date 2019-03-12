Georgia, Mizzou meet in SEC tourney

No. 13 seed Georgia (11-20, 2-16) vs. No. 12 seed Missouri (14-16, 5-13) Southeastern Conference Tourney First Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Georgia is set to square off against…

No. 13 seed Georgia (11-20, 2-16) vs. No. 12 seed Missouri (14-16, 5-13)

Southeastern Conference Tourney First Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia is set to square off against Missouri in the opening round of the SEC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on March 6, when the Tigers shot 45.8 percent from the field while limiting Georgia to just 25.5 percent en route to a 64-39 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia’s Nicolas Claxton, Derek Ogbeide and William Jackson II have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

CLUTCH CLAXTON: Claxton has connected on 29 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 4 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Missouri has an assist on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Georgia has assists on 20 of 47 field goals (42.6 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Georgia has averaged only 58.4 points per game over its last five games. The Bulldogs are giving up 67 points per game over that stretch.

