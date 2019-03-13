Georgetown, Seton Hall meet in Big East quarters

Georgetown is set to face Seton Hall in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament after the two teams split the regular season series at one win apiece.

No. 6 seed Georgetown (19-12, 9-9) vs. No. 3 seed Seton Hall (18-12, 9-9)

Big East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Madison Square Garden, New York; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown is set to face Seton Hall in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on March 2, when Seton Hall made only eight free throws on 14 attempts while the Hoyas went 19 for 28 on their way to a 77-71 victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Seton Hall has depended on senior leadership this year while Georgetown has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Michael Nzei have combined to score 56 percent of Seton Hall’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen .

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Powell has directly created 54 percent of all Seton Hall field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 30 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pirates have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hoyas. Seton Hall has 46 assists on 78 field goals (59 percent) across its past three matchups while Georgetown has assists on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is ranked first among Big East teams with an average of 80.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.