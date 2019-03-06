Gardner-Webb meets High Point in quarters

No. 5 seed High Point (16-14, 9-7) vs. No. 4 seed Gardner-Webb (20-11, 11-6) Big South Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 5 seed High Point (16-14, 9-7) vs. No. 4 seed Gardner-Webb (20-11, 11-6)

Big South Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Gardner-Webb are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the Big South tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 23, when the Panthers shot 50.8 percent from the field and went 12 for 22 from 3-point territory en route to an 87-79 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. David Efianayi, DJ Laster and Eric Jamison have combined to score 48 percent of Gardner-Webb’s points this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For High Point, Jahaad Proctor, Ricky Madison and Jordan Whitehead have scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season, including 77 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Proctor has made or assisted on 44 percent of all High Point field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Gardner-Webb is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 20-6 when it scores at least 62.

PERFECT WHEN: Gardner-Webb is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 10-11 when opponents score more than 67 points.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 34.5 percent, ranking the Panthers 28th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Gardner-Webb stands at just 24.9 percent (ranked 290th).

