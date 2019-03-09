Gardner-Webb faces Radford in Big South finals

Gardner-Webb (22-11, 13-6) vs. Radford (22-10, 14-4) Big South Conference Tourney Championship, Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb and Radford are prepared to match up in the Championship of the…

Gardner-Webb (22-11, 13-6) vs. Radford (22-10, 14-4)

Big South Conference Tourney Championship, Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb and Radford are prepared to match up in the Championship of the Big South tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 17, when the Highlanders outshot Gardner-Webb 49.1 percent to 45.8 percent and made eight more 3-pointers en route to a 75-58 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Gardner-Webb has benefited heavily from its seniors. David Efianayi, Jose Perez, DJ Laster and Eric Jamison have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Runnin’ Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.

EXCELLENT EFIANAYI: Efianayi has connected on 41.8 percent of the 158 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 73.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Gardner-Webb is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 22-6 when scoring at least 61.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Runnin’ Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Highlanders. Radford has 38 assists on 76 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Gardner-Webb has assists on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have averaged 21.5 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

