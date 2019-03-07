Ga. Southern looks to extend streak vs Ga. State

Georgia State (21-9, 12-5) vs. Georgia Southern (20-10, 12-5) W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern looks for its seventh straight conference win against Georgia State. Georgia Southern’s last…

Georgia State (21-9, 12-5) vs. Georgia Southern (20-10, 12-5)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern looks for its seventh straight conference win against Georgia State. Georgia Southern’s last Sun Belt loss came against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 88-79 on Feb. 8. Georgia State beat Arkansas-Little Rock by 13 in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Tookie Brown, Montae Glenn and Simeon Carter have combined to score 40 percent of Georgia Southern’s points this season and 50 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Georgia State, Malik Benlevi, Jeff Thomas and Devin Mitchell have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 46 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.

DOMINANT D’MARCUS: D’Marcus Simonds has connected on 29.3 percent of the 181 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 67.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Southern is 0-6 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 20-4 when it scores at least 73.

STREAK STATS: Georgia Southern has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 77.4 points while giving up 62.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia Southern offense has scored 83.4 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles 12th nationally. The Georgia State defense has allowed 73.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 217th).

