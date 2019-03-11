Ft. Wayne meets Nebraska Omaha in Summit League semis

No. 3 seed Purdue Fort Wayne (18-14, 10-7) vs. No. 2 seed Nebraska Omaha (20-10, 14-3) Summit League Conference Tourney Semifinals, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 3 seed Purdue Fort Wayne (18-14, 10-7) vs. No. 2 seed Nebraska Omaha (20-10, 14-3)

Summit League Conference Tourney Semifinals, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha is set to face Purdue Fort Wayne with a spot in the Summit League championship game on the line. In the regular season, Nebraska Omaha won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last went at it on Feb. 16, when the Mavericks shot 44.9 percent from the field and went 9 for 21 from 3-point territory on the way to a three-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Zach Jackson, Mitch Hahn, Matt Pile and JT Gibson have combined to account for 70 percent of Nebraska Omaha’s scoring this season. For Purdue Fort Wayne, John Konchar, Kason Harrell, Matt Holba and Marcus DeBerry have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne scoring, including 78 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Konchar has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 40 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Nebraska Omaha has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 73.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mastodons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mavericks. Nebraska Omaha has 37 assists on 97 field goals (38.1 percent) across its previous three games while Purdue Fort Wayne has assists on 40 of 89 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Purdue Fort Wayne offense has scored 83.4 points per game this season, ranking the Mastodons 13th among Division I teams. The Nebraska Omaha defense has allowed 77.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 272nd overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.