Ft. Wayne looks to sweep NDSU

North Dakota State (14-15, 8-7) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (17-13, 9-6)

Hilliard Gates Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State seeks revenge on Purdue Fort Wayne after dropping the first matchup in Fargo. The teams last went at it on Dec. 30, when the Mastodons shot 55.4 percent from the field while limiting North Dakota State to just 50 percent on their way to the three-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Purdue Fort Wayne has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Konchar, Kason Harrell, Matt Holba and Marcus DeBerry have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Mastodons points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Konchar has had his hand in 49 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne field goals over the last five games. Konchar has 38 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota State is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 14-7 when scoring at least 65.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mastodons have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bison. Purdue Fort Wayne has an assist on 46 of 89 field goals (51.7 percent) over its past three outings while North Dakota State has assists on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Purdue Fort Wayne offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-best rate in the country. The North Dakota State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15 percent of all possessions (ranked 348th among Division I teams).

