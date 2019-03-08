Fresno State looks to sweep San Jose St.

San Jose State (4-25, 1-16) vs. Fresno State (21-8, 12-5) Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State seeks revenge on Fresno State after dropping the first matchup in…

San Jose State (4-25, 1-16) vs. Fresno State (21-8, 12-5)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State seeks revenge on Fresno State after dropping the first matchup in San Jose. The teams last played on Jan. 2, when the Bulldogs shot 51.9 percent from the field while holding San Jose State to just 35.3 percent on their way to a 20-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Fresno State’s Deshon Taylor has averaged 17.6 points and 4.6 assists while Braxton Huggins has put up 18.8 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Spartans, Michael Steadman has averaged 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds while Noah Baumann has put up 10.7 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Taylor has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Fresno State field goals over the last three games. Taylor has 24 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: San Jose State has lost its last 11 road games, scoring 60.6 points, while allowing 86.5 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Spartans have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Fresno State has 39 assists on 76 field goals (51.3 percent) over its previous three outings while San Jose State has assists on 50 of 73 field goals (68.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State has made 10.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among MWC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 11.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.