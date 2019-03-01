Florida looks to extend streak vs Georgia

Georgia (10-18, 1-14) vs. Florida (17-11, 9-6) Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida looks for its sixth straight conference win against Georgia. Florida’s last SEC loss came against…

Georgia (10-18, 1-14) vs. Florida (17-11, 9-6)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida looks for its sixth straight conference win against Georgia. Florida’s last SEC loss came against the Tennessee Volunteers 73-61 on Feb. 9. Georgia fell 78-75 at home to Auburn in its last outing.

FAB FRESHMEN: Florida’s Andrew Nembhard, Keyontae Johnson and Noah Locke have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 40 percent of all Gators scoring over the last five games.

CLUTCH CLAXTON: Nicolas Claxton has connected on 25.9 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also converted 64.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 10-9 when scoring at least 67.

STREAK STATS: Georgia has lost its last seven road games, scoring 67.3 points, while allowing 83.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.5 percent of all possessions, which is the 13th-highest rate in the country. The Georgia offense has turned the ball over on 22.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 336th among Division I teams).

