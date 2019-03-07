Florida faces tough test vs No. 6 Kentucky

Florida (17-13, 9-8) vs. No. 6 Kentucky (25-5, 14-3) Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for Florida. Florida has won one of its seven…

Florida (17-13, 9-8) vs. No. 6 Kentucky (25-5, 14-3)

Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for Florida. Florida has won one of its seven games against ranked teams this season. Kentucky is coming off an 80-76 road win against Mississippi on Tuesday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Florida’s Andrew Nembhard, Keyontae Johnson and Noah Locke have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 37 percent of all Gators scoring over the last five games.

ACCURATE ALLEN: KeVaughn Allen has connected on 33.1 percent of the 160 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also converted 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Florida has won its last three road games, scoring 74.7 points and allowing 61.7 points during those contests. Kentucky has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.7 points while giving up 62.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Gators. Kentucky has 37 assists on 66 field goals (56.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Florida has assists on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky has attempted the second-most free throws among all SEC teams. The Wildcats have averaged 23.8 foul shots per game this season and 27 per game over their last three games.

