Fla St. meets Virginia Tech in ACC quarters

No. 5 seed Virginia Tech (24-7, 13-6) vs. No. 4 seed Florida State (25-6, 13-5)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech is set to square off against Florida State in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. The only meeting between the teams this season came on March 5, when the Seminoles forced 14 Virginia Tech turnovers and turned the ball over just seven times on the way to a nine-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Virginia Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Kerry Blackshear Jr., Ahmed Hill, Justin Robinson and Ty Outlaw have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Hokies points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Nickeil Alexander-Walker has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Virginia Tech field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hokies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Seminoles. Florida State has an assist on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) over its past three contests while Virginia Tech has assists on 47 of 78 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia Tech as a team has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among ACC teams. The Hokies have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

