EWU seeks revenge on Weber State

Eastern Washington (13-17, 11-8) vs. Weber State (17-13, 11-8)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington seeks revenge on Weber State after dropping the first matchup in Cheney. The teams last went at it on Dec. 29, when the Wildcats shot 53.4 percent from the field while limiting Eastern Washington to just 38.8 percent en route to a 12-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The electric Jerrick Harding has averaged 21.8 points to lead the way for the Wildcats. Brekkott Chapman is also a key contributor, accounting for 12.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Jesse Hunt, who is averaging 14.3 points and 8.8 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JESSE: Hunt has connected on 43.4 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 75.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 64: Eastern Washington is 0-9 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Weber State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Weber State has 42 assists on 85 field goals (49.4 percent) across its past three outings while Eastern Washington has assists on 42 of 70 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Weber State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-best rate in the country. The Eastern Washington defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 281st among Division I teams).

