EWU looks for home win vs Portland St.

Portland State (14-14, 9-8) vs. Eastern Washington (11-17, 9-8)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its fourth straight win over Portland State at Reese Court. The last victory for the Vikings at Eastern Washington was a 68-66 win on Feb. 14, 2015.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Eastern Washington’s Jesse Hunt has averaged 14.6 points and 8.5 rebounds while Mason Peatling has put up 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds. For the Vikings, Holland Woods has averaged 15 points and 5.4 assists while Sal Nuhu has put up 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Woods has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last five games. Woods has 34 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Eastern Washington is 0-9 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Portland State is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Vikings. Eastern Washington has an assist on 35 of 61 field goals (57.4 percent) across its past three outings while Portland State has assists on 39 of 79 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State has attempted 23.7 free throws per game this season, the 23rd-highest rate in the country. Eastern Washington has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15.9 foul shots per game (ranked 265th, nationally).

