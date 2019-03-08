ECU seeks revenge on Connecticut

Connecticut (14-16, 5-12) vs. East Carolina (10-19, 3-14) Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut goes for the season sweep over East Carolina after winning the previous…

Connecticut (14-16, 5-12) vs. East Carolina (10-19, 3-14)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut goes for the season sweep over East Carolina after winning the previous matchup in Hartford. The teams last played on Feb. 3, when the Huskies shot 49.1 percent from the field while limiting East Carolina’s shooters to just 33.3 percent en route to the 24-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner has averaged 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds while Seth LeDay has put up 11 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Huskies, Christian Vital has averaged 14 points and 5.8 rebounds while Alterique Gilbert has put up 12.6 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Isaac Fleming has made or assisted on 53 percent of all East Carolina field goals over the last three games. Fleming has accounted for 19 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: East Carolina is 0-11 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 10-8 when it scores at least 66.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Connecticut is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 9-16 when fewer than five Huskies players score in double-figures.

LOOSENING UP: Connecticut’s defense has forced 14.3 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last three games.

