Duquesne seeks revenge on Dayton

Dayton (20-10, 12-5) vs. Duquesne (19-11, 10-7)

A.J. Palumbo Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton goes for the season sweep over Duquesne after winning the previous matchup in Dayton. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 2, when the Flyers shot 47.3 percent from the field while holding Duquesne’s shooters to just 37.9 percent en route to the four-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Flyers have been led by the sophomore duo of Obi Toppin and Jalen Crutcher. Toppin has averaged 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while Crutcher has put up 12.9 points, four rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. The Dukes have been led by sophomores Eric Williams Jr. and Michael Hughes, who are scoring 13.4 and 11.2 points, respectively.

CREATING OFFENSE: Toppin has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last three games. Toppin has accounted for 25 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 64: Duquesne is 0-6 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Dayton is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points and has allowed 58.8 points per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: Dayton has won its last three road games, scoring 74.3 points, while allowing 56.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Dayton and Duquesne are ranked at the top of the A10 when it comes to scoring. The Flyers are ranked first in the conference with 73.3 points per game while the Dukes are second with 73.3 per game.

