Drake meets Illinois St. in MVC quarters

Illinois State (17-15, 10-9) vs. No. 2 seed Drake (23-8, 12-6)

Missouri Valley Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Enterprise Center, St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the MVC semifinals is on the line as Illinois State and Drake prepare to do battle. Illinois State swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last met on Feb. 24, when the Redbirds outshot Drake from the field 45.1 percent to 43.1 percent and made 11 more free throws en route to a 67-60 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Drake’s Nick McGlynn has averaged 15.6 points and 8.5 rebounds while Tremell Murphy has put up 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Redbirds, Milik Yarbrough has averaged 16.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while Phil Fayne has put up 15.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

MIGHTY MILIK: Yarbrough has connected on 34.4 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Redbirds. Drake has 45 assists on 74 field goals (60.8 percent) across its past three games while Illinois State has assists on 20 of 68 field goals (29.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake is rated first among MVC teams with an average of 75.9 points per game.

